Poland’s Charge d’affaires visits Polmor factory in Telangana

Hyderabad: Poland’s Charge d’ affaires to India, Sebastian Domzalski, visited the Polmor Steel factory in Telangana’s Medak district on Thursday.

Accompanied by the Consul General of Poland, Aleksander Danda, Economic Counsellor at the Embassy of Poland, Paweł Mokrzycki and Polmor Managing Director KVR Subba Rao, he visited the factory at Automotive Park, in Kallakal and Muppireddypalli industrial area in Medak district.

The delegation went around both the existing plant and the new facility currently under construction.

Polmor Steel is a leading manufacturer of critical components for railway companies and is set to embark on a significant expansion initiative in Telangana, promising to create more employment opportunities in the region.

Expressing his delight at witnessing the progress of a Polish company in India, Domzalski commended Polmor Steel’s commitment to growth and job creation. He highlighted the company’s alignment with the Union Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and extended his best wishes for its continued success.

Subba Rao shared insights into the company’s expansion strategy. “As several European companies establish their presence in India, Polmor Steel is proud to contribute to this trend by expanding its operations. With plans to acquire an additional 3 acres for expansion and inject 2.5 million euros in capital, we aim to create employment opportunities for an additional 100 individuals,” he said.

More than 30 employees of Polmor Steel are now working in Parent company in Poland. This is allowing our people to work in Europe and learn and develop and enhance their skills to deliver European standard products, he said.

Acknowledging the support received from various stakeholders, including the state government of Telangana and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), Subba Rao expressed gratitude to the Ambassador, Consul General, and Economic Counsellor for their visit an