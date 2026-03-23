Police acted proactively in arrest of rape accused ‘godman’ Kharat: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, March 23, said the police acted proactively in arresting self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, accused of raping a woman in Nashik.

Several women were initially reluctant to come forward and lodge complaints, but were provided complete protection by the authorities, Fadnavis informed the state assembly.

More victims are expected to come forward as confidence in the investigation grows, he said.

Also Read Will not tolerate any opposition to Veer Savarkar, says Fadnavis

Kharat, who claimed to be a retired Merchant Navy officer and was known as “captain”, was arrested on March 18 for rape and other offences on the complaint of a 35-year-old woman. She alleged Kharat raped her several times over a period of three years.

“The police trapped and proactively arrested Kharat. It is a very serious matter. He misused his so-called powers and misbehaved with women. Preparations to arrest him had been underway for some time,” CM Fadnavis said.

Around March 10, a complaint registered in another district was used by the police to initiate action against Kharat. A look-out circular had already been issued to prevent him from fleeing the country, Fadnavis informed the assembly.

The chief minister said he would make a detailed statement on the case in the House on Tuesday and asserted that no one would be spared.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar termed the case a blot on Maharashtra and alleged that women were exploited by Kharat and other such people. He demanded the immediate removal of all those allegedly involved, including ministers and senior officials.

Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav claimed the case involved some ministers as well as senior IAS and IPS officers, and said the House had the right to discuss the matter. He alleged that the government had previously attempted to suppress a similar case in Nashik without conducting a proper probe.

Jadhav criticised the ruling dispensation, saying those in power invoked the name of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but failed to follow his principles.

Several political leaders had visited Kharat over the years, allegedly for seeking spiritual advice.

The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

The woman in her complaint to Nashik police alleged that Kharat called her to his office in 2022 on the pretext of performing rituals to avert danger to her husband, administered a sedative-laced drink and raped her. She alleged repeated sexual assault over a period of three years.

The police have seized CCTV DVRs from Kharat’s Mirgaon farmhouse, Tikde Colony bungalow and Canada Corner office as part of the probe into the case.

Kharat is named in several cases filed at Vavi, Shirdi and Sarkarwada police stations for alleged extortion, blackmail, rape and black magic practices, officials earlier said.

Investigators were reaching out to potential victims and more cases were expected to be registered against Kharat, they added.