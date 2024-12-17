‘Police akka’ to safeguard, support girls in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a new initiative to ensure the safety of women and girls, Sircilla police announced the ‘Police Akka’ (Police Sister) programme, under which a police constable would be travelling to schools, colleges and public places, and take complaints from women.

The initiative aims to bring down harassment and violence against women in the state. The Police Akka programme will provide a friendly interface for women and girls to report crimes against them provide legal help and also provide awareness about their legal rights.

A young police constable will be designated in each police station as ‘Police Akka, to do rounds in the police station limits, and provide awareness about the POSCO Act, sexual harassment, eve teasing, good touch and bad touch and other laws about women’s safety.

The initiative was launched in the Rajanna Sircilla district by the district’s superintendent of police, Akhil Mahajan.

The SP directed the police officers to make arrangements to display the She Team and Police Akka officers at every school and college under their jurisdiction.

Women and girls can report any event of sexual harassment or abuse with the She Team, by reaching out at 8712656425.

Also Read Telangana Women’s Safety Wing rescues 66 child labourers in special drive

To ensure safe accommodation for working women residing in hostels in Hyderabad and paying guest facilities, a ‘Safe Stay Audit Programme’ was recently launched by the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) Women’s Forum in collaboration with Cyberabad police and SHE teams.

Project Safe Stay aims to ensure that all hostel safety protocols as set by the Cyberabad police. The safety commandments focus on secure living conditions, which are verified through audits of these facilities. In 2019, five audits covered 267 facilities, and the sixth audit is scheduled from November 2024 to January 2025.

This audit schedule will be announced soon which will target facilities in six clusters around the Madhapur zone.