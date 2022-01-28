Police and Excise dept should use innovative approaches to curb Narcotics: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the Police and the Excise departments to use innovative approaches with a sense of responsibility to curb the menace of Marijuana and other Narcotic drugs.

The CM chaired a ‘State Police and Excise Department Officials’ meet at Pragati Bhavan on Friday where he addressed a range of issues surrounding Narcotics abuse and trade in the state.

The meeting was attended by Deputy CM Muhammad Ali, Cabinet ministers, TRS MPs and MLAs, DGP Mahendar Reddy, Hyderabad City Commissioner CV Anand, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, CMO staff, Officials of the state Home department and the Excise department, SPs and other officials.

CM KCR stated that peace and security are in an excellent situation and that is why progress is rapidly happening in the state. “Narcotic Drugs are a menace spreading around the world, they are like termites eating away societies. Innovative programmes have to be designed to bring awareness against the phenomenon,” he said.

Officials in the meeting at Pragati Bhavan. Photo: Twitter.

The Chief Minister directed DGP Mahendar Reddy to appoint 1000 specially trained police and to procure modern technology for a Counter Intelligence Cell to be set up in the state for this purpose.

He instructed the officials to take action against anyone irrespective of alliegence to political parties that the individuals are involved in, if they are found to be guilty. He also asked them to reject all kinds of demands from politicians to save criminals involved in narcotics trade.