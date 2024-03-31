Police apprehend hashish oil smugglers near college campus

Hyderbad: The Balanagar Special Operation Team apprehended three hashish oil smugglers transporting 2.2 liters of the contraband valued at Rs 11 lakh from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad on Sunday, March 31.

The suspects, identified as Gollu Kumara Swamy, 21, Kodi Ajay Kumar, 24, and Lokavarapu Swami Ganesh, 26, were intercepted by police near MLRIT Engineering College in Medchal while attempting to sell the contraband to students and others.

Hashish oil, a potent concentrate derived from the cannabis plant, was sourced from Araku, Andhra Pradesh-based drug dealer Nagu, who is currently on the run. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend Nagu, while a case has been registered with the Medchal police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Authorities revealed that Kumara Swamy, residing in Dundigal, is a local seller of hashish and ganja, while Ajay Kumar, hailing from Kedipet, has previously been arrested twice in 2023 by the Addateegala and Dhavaleswaram police in Andhra Pradesh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.