Police are diluting my complaint against Assam CM: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy filed a complaint against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Jubilee hills police station. While the complaint was registered by the police under sections 504 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code, Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the police were diluting his complaint.

A couple of days ago, Assam CM made objectionable comments against Rahul Gandhi’s lineage.

Police complaint:

Revanth Reddy at a press meet alleged that the police was diluting his complaint. Police officials informed Siasat.com that Reddy had wanted the complaint to be filed under Sections 294, 153 (A) of the IPC but they deemed 504 and 505 more appropriate.

Revanth Reddy lashed out Telangana chief minister KCR and stated that instead of filing complaints against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the CM was arresting Congress leaders and cadre.

Congress student wing stages protest:

In retaliation to the comments made by the CM, around 40 members of Nation Students Union of India (NSUI) were detained at Narayanguda police station on Wednesday as they attempted to protest. NSUI protestors were prevented from gheraoing (encircling) the Hyderabad city police commissioner’s office.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy and NSUI president Venkat Balmoor took to Twitter to express their outrage at the protest being censored.

“The police have registered the complaint under mild sections. If the police don’t pursue the case seriously, we will have to approach the courts,” said Reddy.

Venkat Balmoor noted that the Telangana police are capable of holding back protestors but incapable of aiding in necessary justice.

Background of the case:

On February 13, Assam CM had demanded proof of Rahul Gandhi’s lineage and stated that there was no evidence that he was in reality former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s son.

On February 14, Revanth Reddy called Sarma’s remarks an insult to the motherhood of every woman. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda should respond and sack Sarma immediately.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao also questioned Prime Minister Modi and said, “PM Modi ji, are these the etiquettes of our Hindu religion to question an MP [member of Parliament] about the identity of his father. This was done by your BJP chief minister,” he said. “This is not a good thing for the country.”