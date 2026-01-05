Police arrest 5 people for robbing jewellery shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The police on Monday, January 5, arrested five people for allegedly barging into a jewellery shop in Hyderabad and stealing a bag of ornaments on January 2.

The Keesara Police identified the accused as Nazeem Azees Kotadiya, 39, Bishnu Karma Ekendar Singh, 24; Mohd Saif Ali, 23, Rajendar Singh,19, and Ratan Singh, 23, who is a rowdy-sheeter.

According to Avinash Mohanty, the Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, the five accused hatched a plan to loot jewellery from Balaji Jewellery Shop located at Nagaram under Keesara police station limits. On January 2, Saif and Rajendar went to the shop on the pretext of buying some ornaments, and allegedly cautioned their associates, Nazeem and Bishnu, about a “safe time” to carry out the robbery.

Upon the signal given by Saif and Rajendar, Nazeem and Bishnu allegedly barged into the shop and threatened the owner, Sandeep, with a toy pistol. They snatched a bag containing jewellery.

“When Sandeep resisted them, Nazeem and Bishnu attacked him with an axe and fled away with some gold ornaments,” said Mohanty.

Based on a complaint, the police booked a case and special teams of Malkajgiri Police fanned out to nab the accused. They banned the five men on Monday, the Commissioner of Police said.