Police arrest man for allegedly selling ganja, Rs 5 lakh seized

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man was arrested by the Dundigal police along with the Special Operation team of the Bala Nagar zone (Cyberabad police) for allegedly selling Ganja, on Monday.

The officials also seized 23.5 kilograms of dry ganja and a cell phone total worth rupees Rs 5 lakh.

The arrested person was identified as Maridul Sarkar (20), and another accused Hamananda Sardar (23) is absconding. Both are reportedly friends and residents of Malkangiri district of Odisha.

According to a press release from the police, both the accused person are natives of Odisha state who came to Hyderabad for livelihood. They both worked in a construction company as labourers. They began selling dry ganja to make more money, and had planned to sell the same at Mallampet village. However, they ended up getting arrested by officials.

Police advisory to General Public:

The public is hereby requested to inform regarding information related to drug suppliers by dialing 100.