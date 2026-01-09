Police arrest man who sent ‘death threat’ to Bengal Governor

Kolkata: Police have arrested the man, who allegedly sent a death threat email to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, a senior Lok Bhavan official said on Friday, January 9.

The accused was nabbed from Salt Lake area near Kolkata late on Thursday, January 8, he said.

“This person is being questioned for more information regarding the matter,” the official said.

On Thursday night, Bose had received a death threat via email, following which his security was tightened.

The sender had threatened to “blast” the governor, the official said, adding the accused had also mentioned his mobile number in the email.

After the email came of the notice of the Lok Bhavan (earlier Raj Bhavan) staff, the matter was informed to the office of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, and a decision was taken to overhaul the Governor’s security. However, despite these initiatives to enhance his security arrangement, the Governor has announced that he would walk on the streets of Kolkata on Friday without his personal security cover.

An insider from Lok Bhavan said the Governor had told his confidants that he is not worried at all following the threat email, since he is confident that the people of West Bengal are there to protect him.

The Governor is entitled to Z plus category security, which is managed jointly by the officers and personnel of both the Kolkata Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

