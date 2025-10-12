Police arrest seven for gambling in Hyderabad; seize Rs 97,370 cash

Hyderabad: Seven persons were arrested in a Kukatpally penthouse hostel, Hyderabad, for allegedly gambling.

The police seized 52 packs of playing cards, Rs 97370 in cash and seven mobile phones.

The arrested persons have been identified as 40-year-old Laxman Prasad Joshi from Sanjaypuri Colony, 34-year-old Bogati Yogendra from Erragadda, 36-year-old Hikmat Bahadur Bogati from Kukaptpally, 30-year-old Bharath Prasad Dhamala from Begumpet, 43-year-old Purna Prasad Jaisi from Jubilee Hills, 50-year-old Amar Kumar from Kukatpally and 32-year-old Nirpa Bahadur Thakulla from Basheerbagh.

Purna Prasad Jaisi and Hikmat Bahadur Bogati are watchmen, with the latter a native of Nepal. Bharath Prasad Dhamala and Nirpa Bahadur Thakulla work as security guards.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.