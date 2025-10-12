Police arrest seven for gambling in Hyderabad; seize Rs 97,370 cash

The police seized 52 packs of playing cards, Rs 97370 in cash and seven mobile phones.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th October 2025 3:55 pm IST
Seven persons were arrested for gambling in Hyderabad
Seven persons were arrested for gambling in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Seven persons were arrested in a Kukatpally penthouse hostel, Hyderabad, for allegedly gambling.

The police seized 52 packs of playing cards, Rs 97370 in cash and seven mobile phones.

The arrested persons have been identified as 40-year-old Laxman Prasad Joshi from Sanjaypuri Colony, 34-year-old Bogati Yogendra from Erragadda, 36-year-old Hikmat Bahadur Bogati from Kukaptpally, 30-year-old Bharath Prasad Dhamala from Begumpet, 43-year-old Purna Prasad Jaisi from Jubilee Hills, 50-year-old Amar Kumar from Kukatpally and 32-year-old Nirpa Bahadur Thakulla from Basheerbagh.

Memory Khan Seminar

Purna Prasad Jaisi and Hikmat Bahadur Bogati are watchmen, with the latter a native of Nepal. Bharath Prasad Dhamala and Nirpa Bahadur Thakulla work as security guards.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th October 2025 3:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button