Police arrest three, seize 19 stolen TVS XL Moped bikes

Hyderabad: Police in Amberpet arrested three persons accused of multiple automobile theft cases, with a total of 19 TVS XL Moped bikes seized, following a report of a stolen vehicle on October 7.

Sakathavarthi Sharvan, 28, a vegetable vendor from Chatrinaka, Kalia Raju, 38, and Sakath Mukender, 40, both labourers from Bibi Nagar and Medchal, were booked under 303(2) (Punishment for theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A complaint was lodged in Prem Nagar by a cook reporting theft of his TVS XL. The police promptly searched through CCTV cameras to identify the accused.

Investigations revealed that the main accused, Sharvan, was a repeat offender, previously arrested for theft by the Afzalgunj and Balanagar police. While in Beerappagadda, he befriended Raju and Mukender, who were also involved in criminal property offences.

The three men conspired to steal low-cost bikes, believing the victims would be less likely to file police reports. Sharvan was designated to steal the vehicles, and Raju and Mukender were responsible for selling them.

The three accused allegedly stole 19 of those TVS XL mopeds from April to early November across several locations in Hyderabad. Police recovered all 19 of them.