Two arrested for stealing iPhone in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police, on Monday, arrested two men for allegedly cheating a person and stealing his Apple iPhone late last month.

Mohammed Ikramuddin came across an online advertisement for an iPhone and contacted the seller. He asked the victim to meet him in Musheerabad to finalise the deal.

He had rented a room for a day at the Eden Home building, where he met the victim. Pretending to be a resident, he took the seller inside and asked to show the phone to his mother, who he claimed was in the next room. Once the victim handed over the phone, Ikramuddin fled with it.

Following a complaint, police registered a case and later arrested Ikramuddin and his associate Sumeet Saini. The stolen iPhone was recovered from their possession.