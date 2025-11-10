Two arrested for stealing iPhone in Hyderabad

Mohammed Ikramuddin came across an online advertisement for an iPhone and contacted the seller.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th November 2025 8:15 pm IST
iPhone
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Police, on Monday, arrested two men for allegedly cheating a person and stealing his Apple iPhone late last month.

Mohammed Ikramuddin came across an online advertisement for an iPhone and contacted the seller. He asked the victim to meet him in Musheerabad to finalise the deal.

He had rented a room for a day at the Eden Home building, where he met the victim. Pretending to be a resident, he took the seller inside and asked to show the phone to his mother, who he claimed was in the next room. Once the victim handed over the phone, Ikramuddin fled with it.

Memory Khan Seminar

Following a complaint, police registered a case and later arrested Ikramuddin and his associate Sumeet Saini. The stolen iPhone was recovered from their possession.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th November 2025 8:15 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button