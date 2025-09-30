Police arrest two after man killed in drunken clash at Kokapet

Locals said the trio had been consuming alcohol before the dispute turned violent.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th September 2025 6:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: A drunken brawl among friends in Kokapet, under the Narsingi Police Station limits of Rangareddy district, ended in tragedy on Tuesday night, September 30, when a man was murdered.

According to police, Yadagiri was fatally stabbed with a knife by Afroz and Nawaz during an altercation.

Locals said the trio had been consuming alcohol before the dispute turned violent. On hearing Yadagiri’s cries for help, residents alerted police through Dial 100.

Police personnel rushed to the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation, and registered a case.

The two accused have been taken into custody, and further interrogation is underway.

