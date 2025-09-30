Police arrest two after man killed in drunken clash at Kokapet

Hyderabad: A drunken brawl among friends in Kokapet, under the Narsingi Police Station limits of Rangareddy district, ended in tragedy on Tuesday night, September 30, when a man was murdered.

According to police, Yadagiri was fatally stabbed with a knife by Afroz and Nawaz during an altercation.

Also Read Bakrid: Cyberabad police arrest 25 for violence at Jalpally

Locals said the trio had been consuming alcohol before the dispute turned violent. On hearing Yadagiri’s cries for help, residents alerted police through Dial 100.

Police personnel rushed to the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation, and registered a case.

The two accused have been taken into custody, and further interrogation is underway.