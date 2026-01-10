Police arrests 24 for child pornographic content in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested 34 cybercrime offenders, including 24 for child pornographic content, during a special one-day operation across the state.

The 24 accused were involved in repeated Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material (CSEAM) offences, while 10 were mule account holders involved in multiple cyber frauds within and outside Telangana, TGCSB said.

A total of 18 teams participated in the operation, which was primarily focused on cases in and around Hyderabad city and other district units.

TGCSB director Shikha Goel said on Friday, January 9, that this was the second CSEAM special operation undertaken exclusively by TGCSB, in which 24 repeat offenders involved in uploading, storing, and circulating sexually explicit content of minors were arrested.

These accused were linked to 91 cyber tipline complaints, leading to 24 first information reports (FIRs) registered under Section 67-B of the I-T Act and Section 15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act across TGCSB Cyber Crime Police Stations (CCPS) in the state.

Goel said the arrested offenders are aged between 18 and 48 years, largely belonging to working and middle-class backgrounds, including one state government employee.

A significant portion of the content appears to involve foreign victims aged approximately four to 14 years, with nearly 90 per cent involving girl children.

The Child Protection Unit of the TGCSB, while analysing the CSEAM tipline evidence material, identified some content suspected to have been made locally by a man in Rajendranagar.

Based on parameters like age, background, clothing, features and language, among others, and thorough investigation and field operations, the accused has been apprehended and the four-year-old victim was rescued.

The accused, Kandhada Srikanth, 24, is a resident of Rajendranagar and presently working as a security guard in G2 Security Solutions. He previously worked in COLOR Health and Glow, Hyderguda, as a housekeeping boy.

There, he abused the minor girl and recorded the act and uploaded it on Google Drive for further viewing and circulation. The heinous crime was incognito and parents were unaware that their child was abused by him till the TGCSB identified the crime and arrested the accused.

Government employee involved in three CSEAM cases arrested

In another case, one government employee working as a junior assistant in the Irrigation Department was founf to have been involved in three online CSEAM tipline cases and has now been arrested.

The Child Protection Unit (CPU) was established within TGCSB in collaboration with India Child Protection (ICP) in February 2025. The CPU proactively monitors, detects and acts upon the circulation of CSEAM content online.

TGCSB is the nodal agency for handling CSEAM complaints, including cyber tipline reports, child pornography and rape/gang rape (CPRGR) complaints through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the Case Management Tool (CMT) of the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The unit also monitors social media platforms and conducts cyber patrolling on the deep and dark web.