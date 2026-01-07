YouTuber arrested for child sexual abuse content in Hyderabad

The accused has been active as a YouTuber since 2018 and operated a YouTube channel “ViralHub007”, wherein “objectionable and child-abusive” content was uploaded and circulated.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th January 2026 8:36 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 39-year-old YouTuber from Andhra Pradesh was arrested for allegedly creating, uploading, and circulating child sexual abuse content through social media platforms, the police said on Wednesday.

The content included interviews of minors (below 18 years of age), it said.

On October 16, 2025, the Cyber Crime Police, the Hyderabad registered a case after noticing child abuse–related videos circulating on the YouTube channel “Viral Hub” (@ViralHub007).

Upon technical analysis and verification, it was confirmed that the content was in clear violation of child protection laws and provisions of cyber laws.

Based on digital evidence collected during the investigation, the accused was identified, traced, and arrested, it said.

On the modus operandi of the accused, police said initially, he conducted interviews with social media influencers using vulgar language to attract viewership and earn revenue.

“Subsequently, with the intention of increasing views and monetisation, the accused escalated his activities by targeting minors, conducting interviews with a minor girl and a minor boy using highly obscene and sexually explicit language, and uploading such content on social media platforms, thereby committing serious criminal offences,” the release said.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police issued a strict warning that any exploitation of minors for online content is a serious criminal offence and will be dealt seriously.

