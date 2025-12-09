Telangana BJP social media team booked for Revanth Reddy’s poster

Hyderabad: A case was registered against Telangana BJP Social Media In-Charge Sumiran Komarraju and two other team members, and they were detained over a poster depicting allegations on the two-year rule of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Calling the action “suppression of freedom of speech”, BJP leaders strongly condemned it.

The posters titled “Report Card of two-year rule of Revanth Reddy” pasted outside the Congress office here recently by the BJP, showed Revanth Reddy sitting on a chair with robotic arms as the BJP alleged ‘land deals by brothers’, ‘monthly taxes to Delhi’, ’25 per cent commission in every work’.

2 ఏళ్లు. 6 చేతులు. ఒక చేతకాని సీఎం.

– తెలంగాణ రియల్ ఎస్టేట్ అంతా అన్నదమ్ముల గుప్పిట్లో

– ఢిల్లీ హైకమాండ్‌కు వారం వారం కప్పం (వసూళ్లు)

– విచ్చలవిడిగా హిందూ దేవాలయాల కూల్చివేతలు

– కేసీఆర్‌ను కేసుల నుంచి కాపాడేందుకు చీకటి ఒప్పందం

– గూండాలు, రౌడీలదే రాజ్యం

– ఫైల్ నుంచి ప్రాజెక్ట్… pic.twitter.com/CNtLD7eGE3 — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) December 8, 2025

Based on a complaint, a case was registered against Sumiran and team members Sai Kiran Goud and Ajay under relevant sections of BNS.

A senior police official on Tuesday said a case was booked and notices were served to them, and that they were not arrested.

Reacting to the case booked against Sumiran, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged “blatant suppression and oppression of opposition voice continues in Telangana–it was BRS earlier and Congress now”.

In a post on ‘X’ on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said “On one hand, the Telangana Government is conducting a Global Investment Summit, supposedly showcasing Hyderabad to global investors as an attractive investment destination with predictable policy, fair regulation, and rule of law. On the other hand, Revanth Reddy Govt. arrests the Social Media Convenor of the BJP Telangana in the middle of the night for a poster that, in fact, quite accurately highlighted the failures of the Government.”

𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐚 – 𝐢𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐁𝐑𝐒 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐰.



On one hand, the Telangana Government is conducting a Global… — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) December 9, 2025

“How will such arbitrary arrests enhance the credentials of Telangana? Will investors not be hesitant to come forward, thinking that the state government is run by a trigger-happy, intolerant, errant dictator,” he said.

Kishan Reddy strongly condemned the arrest, saying the people of Telangana will not forget or forgive the “Emergency mindset of the Congress government and their dictatorial attitude”.

BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri also condemned the detention of Sumiran and two other team members and alleged Revanth Reddy is busy silencing young voices in Telangana.

Telangana state BJP chief spokesperson N V Subhash said the posters outside the office of the ruling Congress reflect the questions coming from the people. The questions are critical, reminding people as to why the promises made by Congress to people are not implemented, he said.

The Congress government behaving with a vindictive attitude even on such routine criticism is an attempt to intimidate political opponents, he alleged.

BJP would face such a dictatorial attitude of the Congress government, he said.