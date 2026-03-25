Police complaint against ‘Dhurandhar’ sequel for ‘hurting’ Sikh community

A Sikh organisation has demanded action against the film's director, producer and Ranveer Singh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 25th March 2026 2:07 pm IST
Ranveer Singh from Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh from Dhurandhar (Instagram)

Mumbai: A Sikh organisation has filed a police complaint in Mumbai against the makers of the blockbuster movie “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” and lead actor Ranveer Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the community, officials said on Wednesday.

In a poster of the film, Singh is depicted wearing a turban, long beard, and ‘kada’ (bracelet), which are considered sacred symbols of the Sikh community, as per the complainant, ‘Sikhs in Maharashtra’.

The actor, however, is also shown holding a cigarette in his hand, and this depiction has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community, it alleged in its complaint submitted at the Mulund police station here on March 17.

Subhan Haleem

The organisation has demanded action against the film’s director, producer and Singh.

No FIR has been registered so far, and the investigation is underway, a police official said.

The film released on March 19 and has already crossed the mark of Rs 700 crore at the global box office. Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film is a sequel to Aditya Dhar’s 2025 release “Dhurandhar”, which went on to earn over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office worldwide.

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The sequel charts the rise of Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

“Dhurandhar: The Revenge” is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 25th March 2026 2:07 pm IST

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