Police complaint lodged by HCA members who were threatened; meeting held outside stadium

In a highly unusual move, about 160 affiliated members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association had to conduct a Special General Meeting outside the gates of the Rajiv Gandhi stadium on Sunday since they were denied entry into the premises. The meeting ended with the members deciding to conduct the elections in January. Mr. V.S. Sampath Kumar, who conducted the elections last time, has been named again as the Returning Officer for the proposed elections.

“It is the prerogative of the election officer to announce the exact election date. Once he takes over, he will issue the election notification,” said former HCA secretary Mr. S Venkateswaran.

Mr. Venkateswaran also confirmed that the members later went to the Uppal police station and lodged a formal complaint in writing against an HCA employee who circulated notifications which were viewed as threatening letters on behalf of the President Md. Azharuddin. The notifications warned the members against conducting their meeting as it was against the laws and rules of the HCA.

Former Test cricketer Shivlal Yadav expressed his unhappiness at the state of affairs. “This is a sad day for Hyderabad cricket. People like me who played a key role in constructing the stadium were made to stand outside by people who are now in power in the HCA,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that a meeting that was convened with prior notice to the concerned authorities was not allowed to be held at the hall within the stadium,” he said.

“The one-point agenda of the meeting was to convene the General Body and hold elections and also name the Returning Officer. In this regard, the meeting was a big success. We thank all the members who assembled at the venue and those who expressed support,” Shivlal Yadav said.