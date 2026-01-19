Police constable injured due to stone pelting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A police constable was seriously injured in stone pelting between two groups during kite flying at Langer Houz on Sunday.

The cop, Mohd Aleemuddin of Langer Houz police station, went to attend a complaint at Begum Masjid, Company Bagh Langer Houz about a fight between two groups over kite flying when a local leader, Ahmed, threw a stone at the individuals of the other group.

The policeman, Aleemuddin, who was trying to disperse the warring groups, suffered an injury on his nose when he was hit by a large stone. The policeman was shifted to the hospital.

The Langer Houz police booked a case.