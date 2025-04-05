Police deployed at Sandhya theatre, reason is Allu Arjun again

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s hit film ‘Arya 2’ is back in theatres today (April 5, 2025) across the Telugu states. Fans were super excited and tickets sold out very fast, especially in single screen theatres. The movie has been re-released in 4K quality.

Police Security at Sandhya Theatre

Because of a shocking accident that took place during the release of Pushpa 2 last year—where a woman named Revathi died and her son was badly hurt—police is now taking extra care.

At Sandhya 70mm and 35mm theatres near RTC X Roads, Hyderabad, over 30 police officers have been posted. Bags and vehicles are being checked, and only people with tickets are allowed inside.

The movie is re-released just a few days before Allu Arjun’s birthday on April 8, making it even more special for his fans. Due to what happened during Pushpa 2’s release, the police is making sure everything is safe this time.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, and Navdeep. The music by Devi Sri Prasad is still popular today, with songs like Ringa Ringa and Uppenantha. Though it got mixed reviews in 2009, the movie now has a big fan following.