Police deployed in Haryana to ‘prevent’ entry of protesters into Delhi

Police have been deployed in force on the Ambala-Rajpura and Ambala-Delhi highways and link roads.

Security heightened at Jantar Mantar ahead of protesting wrestlers' march towards the new Parliament House.
Chandigarh: To prevent protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers, police authorities in Haryana on Sunday set up road barricades on borders with Punjab and deployed additional police forces to monitor and ‘prevent’ their entry into the national capital.

A police official on duty at the Punjab-Haryana border said Haryana Police installed barricades to monitor the movement of traffic.

“We are ensuring that movement of essential goods is not impacted with a large volume of traffic moving towards Delhi,” he said.

Officials admitted to IANS that sufficient police force has been deployed to maintain law and order in the state.

Restrictions have been imposed for the past few days at most of the interstate border points with Punjab, including in Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Jind districts.

Police have been deployed in force on the Ambala-Rajpura and Ambala-Delhi highways and link roads.

Farm representatives and people associated with over 35 khaps from Haryana have been reaching Jantar Mantar in Delhi to express their solidarity with the wrestlers, who have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

