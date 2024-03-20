Police gear up for safe IPL 2024 matches in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi convened a meeting on Tuesday with senior officials and representatives from the Sunrisers Hyderabad team to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming 2024 IPL cricket matches at Uppal Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

During the meeting, CP Tarun Joshi instructed officials to implement all necessary security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of matches within the Rachakonda Commissionerate. The focus was on minimizing inconvenience to spectators while maintaining stringent security protocols.

Also Read BCCI to introduce Smart Replay System in IPL 2024: Report

To manage traffic flow effectively, officials were directed to devise strategies to prevent congestion on the Uppal main road without disrupting the movement of regular commuters. Suggestions were made to install CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the stadium to enhance surveillance.

The IPL management team was urged to streamline ticket distribution processes to prevent any confusion among spectators. Additionally, parking arrangements were stressed to prevent any inconvenience to attendees of IPL 2024 matches in Hyderabad.

CP Tarun Joshi highlighted the importance of transparency in ticket distribution and warned against the sale of counterfeit tickets. He assured that strict action would be taken against offenders.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including DCPs, ACPs, and representatives from different departments.