‘Police harassment’: Congress vs BRS over Nizamabad sweet shop owner’s poster

Hyderabad: A fresh political battle erupted between the ruling Congress and the principal opposition, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over a purported poster put by a sweet shop owner in Nizamabad that says “shop is closed due to police harassment”

Commenting on the incident, BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress-led state government and the Telangana police alleging that the police are “busy harassing small businesses in Nizamabad.”

“Telltale signs of the state of affairs in Telangana!! Tired of police harassment, a Nizamabad sweet shop owner has put up a massive banner in front of his shop

While the police are busy harassing small businesses in Nizamabad, an ACP in Warangal joins the Birthday celebrations of Congress Minister Konda Surekha on a busy road Cake cut, firecrackers burst, which injured four innocent civilians on the road who are shifted to MGM Hospital for treatment,” he said in a post on X.

Telltale signs of the state of affairs in Telangana!!



Tired of police harassment, a Nizamabad sweet shop owner has put up a massive banner in front of his shop 👇



While police is busy harassing small businesses in Nizamabad, an ACP in Warangal joins the Birthday celebrations… pic.twitter.com/vkl769ma3G — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 20, 2024

Congress hits back

The Congress party hit back at KTR calling his post on X “fake news” and also blamed the sweet shop owner for arguing with the police and closing the shop.

“Nizamabad: There is no parking facility for the Delhi Wala Sweet Shop. The police went to clear the vehicles at the sweet shop, which was causing a traffic jam because vehicles were parked on the road. The sweet shop owner argued with the police and closed the shop, saying that the police were harassing him. After some time, the sweet shop was reopened. #ArrogantKTR #KTRFakeNews,” the party said in a post on X.

Nizamabad:



There is no parking facility for the Delhi Wala Sweet Shop.



The police went to clear the vehicles at the sweet shop, which was causing a traffic jam because vehicles were parked on the road.



The sweet shop owner argued with the police and closed the shop, saying… pic.twitter.com/wEtShammPd — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) August 20, 2024

An official response from the Nizamabad police is still awaited on the matter.