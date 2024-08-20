‘Police harassment’: Congress vs BRS over Nizamabad sweet shop owner’s poster

BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress-led state government and the Telangana police alleging that the police are "busy harassing small businesses in Nizamabad."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th August 2024 3:54 pm IST
'Police harassment': Congress vs BRS over Nizamabad sweet shop owner's poster
Poster put up by a sweet shop owner in Nizamabad.

Hyderabad: A fresh political battle erupted between the ruling Congress and the principal opposition, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over a purported poster put by a sweet shop owner in Nizamabad that says “shop is closed due to police harassment”

Commenting on the incident, BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress-led state government and the Telangana police alleging that the police are “busy harassing small businesses in Nizamabad.”

“Telltale signs of the state of affairs in Telangana!! Tired of police harassment, a Nizamabad sweet shop owner has put up a massive banner in front of his shop

While the police are busy harassing small businesses in Nizamabad, an ACP in Warangal joins the Birthday celebrations of Congress Minister Konda Surekha on a busy road Cake cut, firecrackers burst, which injured four innocent civilians on the road who are shifted to MGM Hospital for treatment,” he said in a post on X.

Congress hits back

The Congress party hit back at KTR calling his post on X “fake news” and also blamed the sweet shop owner for arguing with the police and closing the shop.

“Nizamabad: There is no parking facility for the Delhi Wala Sweet Shop. The police went to clear the vehicles at the sweet shop, which was causing a traffic jam because vehicles were parked on the road. The sweet shop owner argued with the police and closed the shop, saying that the police were harassing him. After some time, the sweet shop was reopened. #ArrogantKTR #KTRFakeNews,” the party said in a post on X.

An official response from the Nizamabad police is still awaited on the matter.

