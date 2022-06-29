Police in uniform deployed in checkpoints in Afghanistan’s Herat city

Herat: Policemen in uniform have been deployed in checkpoints in Afghanistan’s Herat city, the capital of western Herat province, to ensure law and order, provincial police spokesman Mohmoud Shah Rasouli said Wednesday.

Calling for cooperation from the locals, Rasouli said that the policemen would go under training to become disciplined and friendly to people, Xinhua news agency reported.

Welcoming the move, the locals said that wearing the uniform can differentiate a policeman from an ordinary man and criminal elements in the city.

Policemen are largely not in uniform in checkpoints and highways in Afghanistan.

However, the Taliban-run administration’s interior ministry has announced recently to distribute uniforms to policemen in Kabul and Kandahar in the first phase and then to other provinces.