Police manpower restructured to meet emerging challenges: DGP

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police Department is rationalising its manpower to meet the changing nature of crime and public safety challenges, Director-General of Police C.V. Anand said on Wednesday, August 19, at the Telangana police academy.

DGP Anand said the nature of policing had changed over the decades, and the police were now increasingly required to deal with drug trafficking, cybercrime, online betting, investment fraud, traffic management, road safety and food adulteration.

Senior officers from OCTOPUS, CID, Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), Intelligence and other specialised units attended the meeting. As part of the restructuring exercise, 513 personnel from specialised units, including Greyhounds, OCTOPUS and SIB, are being redeployed to eight departments based on operational requirements.

The largest allocation of 224 personnel has been made to the Traffic Management and Road Safety wing, followed by 80 to Food Adulteration and Drug Control and 79 to Vigilance and Enforcement.

The DGP said the personnel were initially attached to various departments for two months before their final allocation. An 11-day training programme was also conducted at the police academy to familiarise the personnel with the functions and responsibilities of their new departments. “The objective is to make the best use of the available police manpower in areas that directly affect the lives and safety of people,” the DGP said.

Road safety a focus area

Road safety has been accorded the highest priority in the latest manpower restructuring. DGP Anand said around 8,000 people were killed in road accidents in Telangana last year. The allocation of 224 personnel to Traffic Management and Road Safety was intended to strengthen enforcement as well as accident-prevention measures. A state-wide road safety initiative was also being planned.



