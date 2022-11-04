UP Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding ‘dharma sansad’

Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh police has issued a notice to Yati Narsinghanand, the priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi temple, instructing him not to organise a “dharma sansad” and a preparatory meeting for which permission has not been obtained from the district administration, a senior officer said.

Narsinghanand, who often triggers controversy with his provocative remarks, has called the three-day “dharma sansad” beginning December 17, the birth anniversary of former BJP MP Baikunth Lal Sharma.

A preparatory meeting has been called on December 6 to chalk out plans for the three-day event.

Yati, in a video interview, said that the chances of his survival till December 17 are “zero percent”.

“Even if I am alive or dead, I am calling on Hindus to carry out the Dharma Sansad and make it successful. There are very few chances of my survival till December 15. There are zero percent chances of my survival. I am doing this to save the lives of Hindus and their children,” said Narsinghanand, urging people to attend the event despite the police’s orders.

“Only agitation will save our Dharm. An agitation, a war greater than the Mahabharat,” says Narsinghanand calling Hindus to buy weapons to prepare for a war, that he said will begin with his death.

Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said, “Without permission, the police will not permit the three-day-long ‘dharma sansad’ which hundreds of seers are expected to attend. Also, providing security to them would be a tough task.”

Furthermore, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been enforced in the district in view of civic body elections, the police officer said.

The police served notice on Narsinghanand on Thursday instructing him not to organise the “dharma sansad” and the preparatory meeting.

In a press statement, the priest said, “Dharma Sansad will be held in the temple premises that is why no permission is required for it. And, it is not being held for the first time. We will organise it at any cost. If police and administration create hindrance, seers will lodge their protest.”

(With inputs from PTI)