Police officer slaps angry farmer standing for urea in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector slapped a farmer, standing in queue for urea, in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district.

A visual of the incident has emerged on social media platforms where the police personnel, Ramu, surrounded by angry farmers, can be seen slapping one of them. The incident happened in Marikal mandal.

A sub-inspector slapped a farmer, standing in a queue for urea, in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district. The incident happened in Marikal mandal. The police personnel, Ramu, was surrounded by angry farmers, and in a fit of rage, slapped one of them.

Telangana is grappling with an acute urea shortage amid the Kharif season. Many visuals of farmers lining up for hours outside Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) across the state have been doing the rounds on social media platforms for quite a few days, expressing anger and frustration against the state government.

Meanwhile, state agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on August 25, blamed less cooperation from the Central government, the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war, Iran–Israel conflict, and shipping disruptions in the Red Sea as the reason for urea shortage. “Out of the 3.96 LMT (lakh metric tonne) allocated, only 2.10 LMT has been supplied so far,” he said.