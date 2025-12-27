Police on the look out for Rakul Preet Singh’s brother in drugs case

Hyderabad: Actress Rakul Preet Singh’s brother, Aman Preet Singh, is absconding in a drugs case after being identified as a consumer by Masab Tank police.

This is the second time his name has come up post his arrest last year for consuming cocaine during a raid carried out by Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) along with Narsingi police.

He was among 13 consumers identified in the international drug bust. Police had also arrested five drug dealers, including two Nigerians and seized 199 grams of cocaine.

This time, Aman Preet’s name allegedly came to light during the interrogation of two drug peddlers, Nitin Singhania and Sranik Singhvi, who were arrested on December 19. “We have so far identified four regular customers who would purchase the drugs from the accused, Aman Preet, is one of them,” Masab Tank police told Siasat.com.

According to reports, the two accused were on their way to deliver drugs to their regular customers when they were arrested, and 43 grams of cocaine and 11.5 grams of MDMA were seized from their possession.

Speaking to ANI, West Zone DCP Ch Srinivas said that two African women have also been arrested in relation to the case. “Aman Preet has taken drugs five times. So far, he has only been identified as a consumer, but since his name has come up for a second time, we are exploring a way to take stringent action against him,” he said.