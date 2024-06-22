Police open fire after gang tries to attack them in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking turn of events, police officers were forced open fire in the air to deter a four-member gang that allegedly attempted to attack them in Chilkalguda on Saturday, June 22.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Saturday when the gang tried to snatch a mobile phone from an officer involved in a decoy operation.

According to a senior police official, the suspects arrived on two motorcycles and attempted to steal the phone. The situation escalated as the gang tried to assault the police personnel.

”In self-defense, one of our constables discharged a warning shot into the air, compelling the gang to immediately surrender. They are now in custody and are being questioned,” stated the official.

The official further revealed that the police have been conducting these decoy operations for the past month, resulting in the arrest of eight cell phone snatching gangs to date.

(With PTI Inputs)