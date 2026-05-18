Police parades rowdy sheeters on the streets in Telangana

Police personnel were also seen walking on the roads alongside the rowdy sheeters as police jeeps followed behind.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th May 2026 10:04 pm IST
Protesters walking on the street with police officers present, demonstrating public unrest and law enforc.
Police parades rowdy sheeters on the streets in Telangana

Hyderabad: In what is being described as a “strong and unusual” crackdown against criminal activities, police on Monday, May 18, paraded rowdy sheeters on the streets of Warangal.

The march was carried out from Ajam Jahi Mills Colony Police Station to Shivnagar near the Khila Warangal Tahsildar Office.

Under the scorching sun, Circle Inspector Ramesh, along with sub-inspectors, led the rowdy sheeters on foot as part of a strict law enforcement exercise aimed at sending a strong warning to habitual offenders, a release stated.

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The rowdy sheeters were later bound over before Khila Warangal Tahsildar Iqbal.

Police personnel were also seen walking on the roads alongside the rowdy sheeters as police jeeps followed behind. This action is being seen as a stern warning designed to instil fear among criminals and strengthen public confidence in policing, the release stated.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th May 2026 10:04 pm IST

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