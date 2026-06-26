Police raid illegal pickle manufacturing unit in Warangal

Hyderabad: Warangal Police on Friday, June 26, raided an illegal pickle manufacturing unit in the Kashibugga area that reportedly used adulterated raw material.

According to a statement released by the Commissioner of Police, Warangal, the task force identified adulterated, rotten raw materials used to prepare the final product, including spoiled tomatoes, mangoes, lemons, gooseberries and ginger-garlic paste.

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The task force found that the illegal centre was mass-producing the pickle and supplying it in small packets to local stores. The authorities arrested Arikela Srinivas, aged 51, for his involvement in the racket and handed him over to the Inthezarganj Police Station for further action.

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During the raid, the police seized adulterated stock of raw materials worth Rs 2.25 lakh. The unit, located on Sai Street, Kashibugga, was operating in unhygienic conditions as well, the release read.