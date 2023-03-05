Police raids at Asianet office clear example of intolerance: V D Satheeshan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan on Sunday termed the police raids at the Asianet studio in Kozhikode a clear example of “intolerance” as political leaders, social activists, and media organisations condemned the government’s action.

The Congress leader claimed that while the state government was campaigning against drugs on one hand, on the other, CPI-M leaders were involved in the drug business and when reports are given against this, the government and CPI-M are feeling the heat.

Accusing the Left government of trying to intimidate every one, he noted that the Kerala Police, which has not shown such keenness in conducting raids in murder cases, is conducting a raid at a news channel office and studio.

A police team has conducted a raid at the Kozhikode regional office of the leading Kerala channel, allegedly without even a search warrant. After the raids, ASP, Kozhikode, Surendran told media persons that no documents or records were seized from the channel office.

Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also condemned the raid at Asianet office and termed it “state terror”, but added that the government cannot silence the media by intimidation.

Thiruvananthapuram Press Club protested strongly against the raids conducted by the police at the Asianet news office in Kozhikode. Press club President M.Radhakishnan and Secretary K.N.Sanu in a statement said that the Chief Minister must rein in the police and added that the press club members would take out a protest march towards the office of the DGP.

Legal expert and former Director General of Prosecution, T.Asif Ali said that such an action was unheard of in the history of Kerala Police.