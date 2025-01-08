Police raids bar in Hyderabad for ‘obscene’ dancing, 13 held

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police raided the Evergreen Family Bar and Restaurant near Moosapet Metro station in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, 7 January, for hosting “indecent” dance parties involving women.

During the raid, officers detained 11 female dancers and two DJs, while the bar manager absconded. A case has been registered against the bar owner.

The operation was initiated after videos surfaced online showing lewd dancing at the establishment. The videos appeared to involve women who had been paid and allegedly exploited to entertain male patrons engaging in “indecent” behaviour.

The management had reportedly converted the family bar and restaurant into an unlawful dance bar, a practice prohibited under Indian law.

Raids at bars in Hyderabad

This raid follows a similar incident in October 2024, when police targeted TOS Bar in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, leading to the arrest of 140 individuals, including 42 women. The action was prompted by reports of illegal activities, particularly inappropriate dance performances.

During the earlier raid, authorities detained the pub’s management, cashier, and DJ operator, who were taken to Banjara Hills police station for questioning. The investigation revealed that TOS Bar was operating without a valid licence and was unethically hiring women to entice male patrons, who were then presented with inflated bills.

Police stated that the establishment’s management was unlawfully generating revenue through activities involving women.

Items seized from the Banjara Hills operation included a DJ system, mobile phones, 187.5 litres of liquor valued at Rs 2,50,000, swiping machines, and cash.

Authorities emphasise their ongoing commitment to taking strict action against establishments violating the law and exploiting women for unlawful activities.

Also Read Raided Banjara Hills pub worked without valid license

The authorities detained the pub’s management, cashier, and DJ operator, who were subsequently taken to the Banjara Hills police station for further questioning.

Investigation revealed that the place was operating without a valid pub license.

The Hyderabad police found that the TOS management was unethically hiring women to tempt male patrons, who were charged with inflated bills.

The police added that the pub management was unlawfully generating revenue by conducting illegal activities involving women at their premises.

The arrested customers, female dancers and the management staff were handed over to Banjara police station for further investigation.

The police had seized a DJ system, mobile phones, 187.5-litre liquor worth Rs 2,50,000, swiping machines and cash from the raided establishment.