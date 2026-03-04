Police raids gambling den in Hyderabad, arrests five

The accused were detained and later handed over to the KPHB police for further legal action.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th March 2026 12:11 pm IST
Online gaming fraud and gambling chips on a laptop keyboard in Hyderabad.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: In a crackdown on illegal gambling activities in Hyderabad, police conducted a raid within the limits of the KPHB Police Station and arrested five individuals.

Based on the information about gambling operations, the Balanagar Special Operations Team (SOT) carried out a surprise inspection at a private luxury stay room located in Adityanagar, Addagutta.

During the raid, officers found five persons engaged in playing cards for money. The accused were detained and later handed over to the KPHB police for further legal action.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Devalaraju Venkata Sesha Chalam (48), Parvathaneni Veerabhadra Rao (47), Peddineni Pawan Kumar (36), Obilineni Ganesh (36), and Parvathaneni Rambabu (45).

Police seized cash amounting to Rs 39,010 from the spot. In addition, five mobile phones and six sets of playing cards were confiscated during the operation.

According to officials, the total value of the seized property is estimated to be around Rs 89,010.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th March 2026 12:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button