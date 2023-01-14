Police record Uorfi Javed’s statement over BJP leader’s complaint

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded model and social media influencer Uorfi Javed’s statement in connection with a complaint filed against her by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Wagh.

Javed visted Amboli police station to record her statement after police called her for questioning, said a police official.

Wagh, chief of Maharashtra BJP’s women’s wing, has filed a complaint against Javed for dressing `improperly’ in public places.

Also Read Uorfi Javed files complaint against BJP leader for comments on her dress sense

No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered over Wagh’s complaint yet, the official added.

On January 4, the BJP leader took to Twitter and slashed Uorfi Javed for her dressing sense and asked if the women’s commission would do anything to it or not.

“Half-naked women walk openly on the streets. Why is the Women’s Commission itself not taking notice of this? The protest is not against Uorfi but against the attitude of walking around openly in public places. And yes…the women’s commission will do anything or not?” Wagh tweeted in Marathi.

In another tweet in Marathi, she wrote, “Actions are not needed.. Is it the culture of our Maharashtra to walk naked in public places? Does @Maha_MahilaAyog support Uorfi’s display of body in Bhar Road in Mumbai which is very disgusting?”

Uorfi Javed’s lawyer Nitin Satpute had also said that he would meet the chairperson of the women’s commission and would also file a written complaint in the matter seeking further action.

“After such a public instigation by the BJP Leader Chitra Wagh, she [Uorfi] has a threat to her life as she can be mob lynched so protection should be provided to her for the sake of her well-being,” Javed’s lawyer Nitin Satpute said.

A day after Chitra Kishor Wagh filed her complaint with Mumbai police against Uorfi Javed on her attire, the latter on January 2 hit back at the BJP leader who accused her of ‘roaming on the streets in vulgar outfits’ seeking police action against her.

The social media personality [Uorfi Javed] took to her Instagram stories to share a number of posts responding to the police complaint by the BJP leader.

In the first post, the ‘Bepanaah’ actor shared an image of Chitra posing with a copy of her complaint.

“I’m so proud of myself,” Uorfi Javed wrote alongside that image.

Uorfi then proceeded to respond to the allegation, writing, “I don’t even want a trial or that bullshit, I’m ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member’s assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never. Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician!…”

She even took to her Twitter and posted, “Chitra tai Meri khaas hai Future me hone wali saas hai.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra Meri saasu”.

(The story has been edited by the News Desk).