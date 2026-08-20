Police register complaint against Konda Surekha’s former OSD

Thirty-six-year-old real estate businessman from Boduppal, Gongidi Harikrishna, led to a zero FIR by the Medipally police. The case was then transferred to the Jubilee Hills police station.

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Police register complaint against Konda Surekha’s former OSD
Konda Surekha's former OSD Sumanth.

Hyderabad: A businessman has registered a complaint alleging that he was assaulted and threatened by Endowment Minister Konda Surekha’s former OSD and five others, said reports on Thursday, August 20.

Thirty-six-year-old real estate businessman from Boduppal, Gongidi Harikrishna, complained to the Medipally police, which filed a zero FIR. The case was then transferred to the Jubilee Hills police station.

According to the complaint, Harikrishna received a call allegedly from Sumanth on July 30, asking him to meet. When they met late in the evening at Ramu’s shop, Sumanth allegedly accused Harikrishna, who was accompanied by his friend Kiran, of collecting money in his name.

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Harikrishna said he denied the charge, and Sumanth allegedly assaulted him with an iron rod. He also alleged that Sumanth’s aides joined him in the assault on his instigation.

Harikrishna allegedly nursed a fractured left hand and had other injuries for which he reportedly went to Gandhi Hospital. He underwent surgery as well.

He said his medical treatment caused a delay in lodging the complaint.

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A case has been registered against Sumanth, Ramu, Prashanth, Arun Kumar Reddy, Karthik, and Mahender Reddy. The police said they were investigating.

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