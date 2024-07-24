Police restrict gathering of people in view of Moinabad mosque razing incident

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police today issued a notification restricting the gathering of people in view of the incident of the razing of the Moinabad mosque.

According to the order, the restrictions were imposed to prevent the disturbance of public tranquility and to prevent the occurrence of riot, affray, or obstruction to any person in their lawful discharge of duty.

Restrictions in view of Moinabad mosque razing incident

In view of the prevailing law and order situation following the razing of the Moinabad mosque, the order:

Prohibits the gathering of five or more persons in the specified area. Prohibits people who do not ordinarily reside in the area or do not ordinarily have work in the area from entering the limits of the specified area.

The order will be applicable until 11 p.m. on July 30 within the limits of the Moinabad Police Station of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Mob near razed mosque

On Tuesday evening, tension escalated at Chilkur in Moinabad when a group of Hindus gathered.

Following this, police mobilized forces and were deployed to prevent any trouble. Muslims who were also gathering at the spot were asked to leave.

Meanwhile, TG Wakf Board officials, Muslim leaders, and workers of different political parties were camping at the place where the Masjid–e-Jagirdar, which was demolished a day ago, stood. The mosque was allegedly razed by land grabbers.