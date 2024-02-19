Police security to Sandeshkhali victim who gave statement to court

Kolkata: Policemen have been posted to guard the residence of a woman in Sandeshkhali whose confidential statement to a Judicial Magistrate in North 24 Parganas District led to the arrest of local Trinamool Congress leader Shibu Hazra recently, on charges of rape and attempt to murder.

State police sources said security has been provided following complaints by the victim that she had been facing constant threats ever since she gave her confidential statement to a Judicial Magistrate against Hazra.

“I had been facing constant threats since the time I filed the complaint and Hazra was arrested. I was scared to go back home. But finally, security has been provided at my house and I am feeling slightly relieved,” the woman told a section of the media.

The Opposition parties are questioning the credibility of the police as the victim chose to directly approach the Judicial Magistrate to seek help and give her complaint, bypassing the local police.

The Opposition parties have also expressed apprehensions about her long-term security.

Meanwhile, the women of Sandeshkhali are relieved by the arrests of local Trinamool Congress leaders Uttam Sardar and Hazra.

Both are close confidants of the absconding ruling party leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who is accused of being the mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF sleuths on January 5.

However, the women told media persons that a real sense of relief and security would come only after Shahjahan’s arrest.