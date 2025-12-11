Police seize gutka, tobacco worth Rs 21 lakh on highway in Palghar; one held

They found pouches and bags containing the banned gutka and various brands of tobacco products valued at Rs 21,62,977 in the vehicle, an official from Manor police station said.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 11th December 2025 3:27 pm IST
Representational Image

Palghar: Police have seized banned gutka and other tobacco products valued at Rs 21.62 lakh from a tempo and arrested its driver in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police stopped the tempo at Mastan Naka in the Manor area on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway on December 8.

The 36-year-old tempo driver was arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act, he said.

Search was on for the vehicle owner and others involved in the unlawful trade, the police added.

