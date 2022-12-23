Police seize illegal weapons, ammunition in Iran

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 23rd December 2022 1:20 pm IST
Tehran: Iran’s police seized 100 illegal firearms and 992 bullets in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, official news agency IRNA reported.

During the four-day operation, Iranian police and intelligence forces arrested 85 “illicit” weaponry owners, who were believed to be behind the recent shootings in the province, and handed them over to judicial authorities, IRNA cited Khuzestan’s Police Commander Mohammad Salehi as saying on Thursday.

Salehi added that the Iranian police will take decisive actions against the holders and users of illegal weapons, Xinhua news agency reported.

