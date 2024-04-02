Police seize Rs 1.5 cr cash during vehicle check in Hyderabad

The police seized the amount and handed it to the income tax authorities

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 2nd April 2024 11:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: Mangalhat police seized Rs 1.5 crore hawala cash on Tuesday, April 2, during vehicle checking at Volga Hotel Darussalam.

A police party was checking vehicles when they stopped a car and found three people, Kotha Ravichandra of Miyapur, Suresh of Chandanagar and driver C Srinivas, carrying the huge amount of cash in two bags in a car.

Two people claimed ownership of the amount and failed to produce documents. The police seized the amount and handed it over to the Income Tax authorities.

