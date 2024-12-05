Hyderabad: Illegal encroachments in Hyderabad have become a growing concern, particularly as they obstruct traffic flow and compromise public safety.

Recently, the Hyderabad Traffic Police took decisive action against such encroachments in Kothapet Rythu Bazar and NTR Nagar.

To restore the smooth flow of traffic, the LB Nagar Traffic Police collaborated with heavy machinery operators, including JCBs, to clear sheds, grills, and other structures erected by traders on public roads.

These illegal encroachments not only create traffic congestion but also pose safety risks for commuters and pedestrians in Hyderabad.

Inspector Venkateshwarlu, who spearheaded the operation, emphasized that strict action will be taken against those who violate public space laws.