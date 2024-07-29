Police use force to disperse ‘unruly’ kanwariyas at bathing ghat in Jhunjhunu

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the Kanwar Yatra reached the Lohargal Dham

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 29th July 2024 4:52 pm IST
Police use force to disperse 'unruly' kanwariyas at bathing ghat in Jhunjhunu
Representational Image

Jaipur: Police wielded lathis to disperse kanwariyas who were allegedly heading towards a women’s ghat in Lohargal Dham in Jhunjhunu district, an official said on Monday, July 29.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the Kanwar Yatra reached the Lohargal Dham, they said.

Superintendent of Police Rajasrhi Raj Verma said the Kanwariyas take the water from the dham after taking a dip. However, some of the kanwariyas started creating nuisance while taking a bath in the ‘kund’ and were moving towards another ‘kund’ where the female devotees were taking a bath.

MS Education Academy

“Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) Jawans deployed there tried to control the situation,” Verma said. But other kanwariyas also gathered on the spot, and the police wielded lathis to disperse them and prevent them from moving to the other ‘kund’.

The situation was soon brought under control, Verma added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 29th July 2024 4:52 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button