Police wale peecha nahi chodege: Allahabad HC slams UP police for filmy FIR

The Allahabad High Court rebuked the Uttar Pradesh Police for filing a dramatic, straight out of a movie first information report (FIR) in a case related to the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

Expressing dismay and flagging grave concern, a bench of Justices Abdul Moin and Babita Rani reprimanded the UP Police, saying the act was “seriously wrong where FIRs are lodged left and right.”

“This prima facie leads to the irresistible conclusion that the police personnel are either having a script in front of them and they are adopting it with a few minor changes here and there, or else something is seriously wrong with the police personnel wherein such FIRs are being lodged left and right, which appear to be borrowing the words from movie scripts. We need not say anything more at this stage,” the court said.

What did the FIR say

The FIR, lodged at the Hardoi Police Station, describes how an accused was captured for alleged cow slaughter in a melodramatic turn of events.

It states that an informer tips off the complainant/Station House Officer (SHO) about an impending cow slaughter at a semi-constructed house.

As the police reach the spot, someone yells, Police aa gayi hai bhago (the police have arrived, run),” followed by another person shouting, “Police wale bina mare peecha nahi chodege (the police won’t leave us without killing us).”

A bullet fired at a Sub-Inspector misses him narrowly, “kan ke pass se sann se goli nikal kar gayi (the bullet whizzed past the ear),” read the FIR.

The SHO fires from his service revolver, an accused (named Edu) allegedly screams, “haye goli lag gayi (oh, I have been shot).”

The accused confesses to bringing a calf for slaughter. The FIR names the petitioner (Aleem) as an accomplice who had fled the scene.

Submit report admitting mistakes in FIR: HC to Hardoi SSP

The FIR concludes that the rescued calf was given to a private person who lives far away from where the incident happened.

The High Court questioned the rationale behind this action.

The bench noted that since the slaughter had not yet taken place when the police reached the spot, offences under Sections 3/5/8 of the Cow Slaughter Act and the offences under the BNS or Arms Act were invalid.

The court directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Hardoi, to submit a personal affidavit within three weeks admitting the mistakes and inconsistencies. “In case the said personal affidavit is not filed, the SP concerned has to appear in person along with the record to assist the court on the next date of listing,” the bench ordered.

The court also granted relief to the petitioner, stating that no coercive action shall be taken against him.