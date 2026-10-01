Police warn service apartment owners in Hyderabad over illegal activities

Hyderabad: Police have warned service apartment owners and managers to properly verify guests before renting out their properties in Hyderabad. The warning follows recent police raids that found some apartments being used for gatherings where illegal activities, including gambling, allegedly took place.

Madhapur Inspector KV Subba Rao said some service apartments are being rented for birthday parties and other events without owners or managers checking the purpose of the gathering or the people using the property.

According to Rao, owners and leaseholders should collect details about the people booking their apartments before allowing them to use the premises.

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Police advised service apartment owners and managers to check who is using the facility, the expected number of people and the reason for their visit.

Rao warned that owners and leaseholders could face action if illegal activities take place at their properties.