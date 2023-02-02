Political Leaders must focus on economics, not politics: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries K T Rama Rao, while addressing the NHRD (National human resource development) conference, said that the politicians in India focus on upcoming elections while they should focus on the future of the upcoming generation.

Delegates from 25 different states participated in the program where KTR started his speech by addressing the Union Budget 2023-24 presented yesterday by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The minister was stressing that the Union Budget must have been distributed equally between all the states to achieve the goal of India becoming a 25 trillion economy.

“We need to think whether the leadership of our nation is giving us the aspirations of being a 25 trillion economy,” underlined KTR.

‘Decode The Future’, was the topic of discussion at the HICC (Hyderabad International Convention Centre) on Thursday where KTR remarked on ‘India’ as being the 5th largest economy in terms of GDP and 142nd country in terms of its per capita income in the World.

KTR further remarked that though India stands in the list of most populous countries in the world, with 65 percent of its population being youngsters, a majority of the wealth of the nation was owned by a few individuals.

“People management is the biggest challenge any leader faces when handling an entity, be it President, Prime Minister, or the chief minister of any state,” claimed KTR.

While listing out a few developments in Telangana owing to its right leadership decisions, KTR said that World’s largest MNCs like Apple Microsoft, Uber, Amazon Google, etc have chosen to build their largest campus in Hyderabad.

Telangana has successfully achieved many milestones in a span of a few years because of the chief minister KCR’s recognition of the grass root problems, followed by the deployment of projects in a timely and effective fashion.

“Telangana made good use of natural and human resources and achieved an increase in per capita income of Rs.2.75 lakh from Rs 1.24 lakh in 2014”, said KTR.

“Hyderabad was the vaccine capital of the world. In the last 8.5 years, Telangana issued nearly 22,000 clearances for Industries through TS-IPASS and generated 21 lakh direct jobs”, applauded KTR.

“If only, leaders across the nation worked like leaders in Telangana, catalysing five trillion economies would not be a tough goal to achieve,” virtues the minister.

Highlighting the difference between GDP and wealth, KTR said, “GDP is the reflection of the economic activity of a nation, but a wealth of a nation is a combination of its assets both natural resources and human resources how they are likely to influence the economic activity over a longer term.”

Comparing the statistics of other developed nations like China with India, the minister questioned, “India has an abundance of natural resources, amazing talents, and a median age of 28. So why are we still behind in having all these resources available?”

He also mentioned the success of Japan which stands as the third largest country in the world even with adverse geographic conditions and minimal resources.

“China and Japan excelled because they focused on development while India’s focus was on politics,” he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KTR said, “PM says freebie culture is bad for our country, but one should remember the fact that India is still a third-world country, he said.

He further stated his concern for the youth of India becoming job seekers rather than becoming job providers.