Political leaders pay tribute to ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth on death anniversary

Chennai: Leaders cutting across party lines in Tamil Nadu on Sunday paid floral tributes at the memorial of DMDK founder leader Vijayakanth, fondly addressed as ‘Captain’ by his admirers, on his second death anniversary.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his tributes, recalled Vijayakanth’s welfare-centric work and hailed him as large-hearted and a good friend. In his message, the CM said: “The late leader earned people’s boundless love for being compassionate towards the poor and for helping all the people.”

Deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami were among those who visited Vijayakanth’s samadhi on the premises of the DMDK headquarters at Koyambedu here.

TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, BJP leaders Nainar Nagenthran, Pon Radhakrishnan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, NTK top leader Seeman, and Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi founder leader T Velmurugan were among others who visited the mausoleum and paid floral tributes.

In a social media post, TVK founder leader Vijay said, “I pay my respects to Captain Vijayakanth on his second death anniversary; he holds an indelible place in the hearts of the people.”

PMK top leader Anbumani said years may pass but Vijayakanth will be remembered by the people for his humanity.

Several admirers placed newborns on the samadhi and prayed for the wellbeing of their children. Similar to Sabarimala pilgrimage, many men dressed in traditional black attire carried ‘Irumudi’ and offered prayers at the samadhi. Some even tonsured their heads as a mark of their respect and love towards Vijayakanth.

Right from the morning, people lined up before the DMDK state headquarters to pay their respects at the samadhi, which was decked up with a variety of flowers and garlands.

Led by Vijayakanth’s wife and DMDK chief Premalatha, party cadres and fans of the late actor-turned-politician took out a peace march here on the occasion of the anniversary, observed as ‘Guru Pooja’ by the party.

Premalatha, her sons Vijaya Prabhakaran, Shanmuga Pandian and her brother L K Sudhish received mourners at the samadhi.

Vijayakanth (1952-2023) was a celebrated star from the 1980s onwards and he launched his party the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam on September 14, 2005 and went on to become the Leader of Opposition in 2011 after a handsome win in polls that year in alliance with the AIADMK.

Vijayakanth, to this day, is addressed as Captain by his supporters and admirers following the huge success of his 100th film “Captain Prabhakaran” at the box office in 1991.