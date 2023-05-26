Political murders in Dakshina Kannada: Cong leader seeks SIT probe

Rai said many youths, belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities have been victims of political violence in the district in the last few years.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th May 2023 6:20 pm IST
Congress leader slams hurling egg at Siddaramaiah's car
Congress leader and former minister B Ramanath Rai

Mangaluru: Senior Congress leader B Ramanath Rai on Friday urged the state government to form a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the politically motivated’ murders that took place in the district in the last few years.

Addressing reporters at the Congress office here, Rai said many youths, belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities have been victims of political violence in the district in the last few years.

He said there should be a comprehensive probe into these murders after preparing a list of the victims.

MS Education Academy

Congress workers were not involved in these political murders and the role of BJP and other religious outfits in the communally sensitive district should be probed, the former minister said.

The Congress government will not tolerate violence of any kind in the coastal region, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th May 2023 6:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button