Political parties, including TVK, DMK, criticise Guv for portraying Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire

Chennai: Political parties, including ruling TVK and opposition DMK, criticised the Lok Bhavan depicting Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire, contrary to the officially recognised image in which he is shown in a white cloth.

The criticisms began after the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar paid tributes to a portrait of Thiruvalluvar depicted in saffron robes at Lok Bhavan during the celebration of ‘Vaikasi Anusham’ on May 30.

Reacting strongly, Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Arunraaj, condemned the presentation of the poet in saffron, stating that any attempt to confine the global philosopher within a narrow identity amounts to belittling his universal vision.

“Draping Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes at Lok Bhavan or any government and public space is fundamentally wrong. Thiruvalluvar did not restrict himself to any religion, caste, race, or nation. His ‘Tirukkural’ provides a common code of life for all of humanity,” Dr Arunraaj posted on his official X handle.

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He pointed out that even in the ‘Kadavul Vazhthu’ (invocation of God) chapter, the poet carefully employed neutral, universal descriptors such as ‘Adi Bhagavan’, ‘Malarmisai Yeginan’, and ‘Aravaazhi Andhanan’ rather than specific names of deities belonging to any particular religion.

“When he established himself as a universal figure, painting him with a colour identified with a specific religion contradicts his global philosophy. Valluvar taught us the equality of everyone by birth. Trying to trap him within a specific colour is like trying to lock the ocean inside a pot. Painting him saffron for political mileage is completely unacceptable,” the TVK leader added, urging leaders to follow the path shown by the Kural rather than altering the colour of his robes.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin too launched a scathing, two-pronged offensive, targeting both the saffron iconography at Lok Bhavan and the alleged “inaction” of the newly minted TVK government under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Udhayanidhi claimed that the Governor’s mansion emboldened itself to repaint Thiruvalluvar in saffron solely because the current chief minister remains perpetually “silent”.

“They have painted Thiruvalluvar in saffron at the Governor’s residence yet again, operating on the confidence that the current chief minister is always on “mute,” Udhayanidhi said in his post on X.

The DMK leader also questioned the shift away from the state’s traditional calendar. “The Government of Tamil Nadu officially celebrates Thiruvalluvar Day in January. Where did this new fabrication of celebrating it on ‘Vaikasi Anusham’ come from?” he questioned.

Invoking the legacy of the previous DMK administration, Udhayanidhi asserted, “During the DMK regime, we severely condemned the then Governor when he attempted a similar stunt. Now, they are once again testing the self-respect of the Tamil people.”

Taking a swipe at the Governor, CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam, in a post on ‘X’ said that while Thiruvalluvar insisted on equality by birth, the Governor defines him as Sanatani, and it is deplorable.

“The act of featuring Thiruvalluvar, who belonged to no religion, in a saffron dress is an insult to him. Governor Arlekar should seek an apology from the people of Tamil Nadu for this,” Shanmugam said.

Reacting to a question from a reporter on the Governor paying tribute to a portrait in which Thiruvalluvar was depicted in saffron cloth, CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian termed this approach unacceptable. He said, “The Governor should respect Tamil cultural aspects. Time will not accept, and history will not pardon if those cultural aspects are diverted on a different path”.

Responding to reporters’ questions on the issue, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko slammed the Governor, saying, “This is (giving saffron colour to Thiruvalluvar’s portrait) pure slyness. How adacious one should be to give saffron cloth to Thiruvallurvar, sitting in Lok Bhavan. Does he think that Tamil Nadu is so feeble?”