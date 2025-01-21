‘Politics in cricket’: PCB official on reports of Rohit not attending CT ceremony

New Delhi: A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has expressed concerns over the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) alleged decision of not sending India captain Rohit Sharma to Pakistan for the opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy 2025 set to begin on February 19.

Rohit was also expected to attend the customary captains’ photo shoot and the pre-event press conference in Pakistan. For those who don’t know, India will play all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai including the clash against Pakistan on February 23.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has neither denied sending Rohit to Pakistan nor confirmed his travel. However, the PCB official further conveyed his disappointment over reports that the Indian team would not wear Pakistan’s name on their tournament jersey.

“BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game. They refused to travel to Pakistan. They don’t want to send their captain (to Pakistan) for the opening ceremony, now there are reports that they don’t want the host nation’s (Pakistan) name printed on their jersey. We believe that the world governing body (ICC) will not let this happen and support Pakistan,” a PCB official, on condition of anonymity, told IANS on Monday.

On Saturday, India announced the 15-member squad for the eight-team marquee tournament with Shubman Gill named as Rohit’s deputy while Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal were also included.

In the last edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, India reached the finals before losing to Pakistan. India will start their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23.

India will face New Zealand in their final group stage match on March 2.